Agric Minister must resign over incorrect data on sector - Chamber of Agribusiness

Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Government owes National Food Buffer Stock Company, suppliers of fertilizers, Anthony Morrison alleges

Over 300 poultry farms have collapsed under Dr Afriyie Akoto, Chamber of Agribusiness



About 1 million tonnes of rice to be imported, Anthony Morrison avers



Chief Executive Officer of Chamber of Agribusiness, Anthony Morrison, has called for the resignation of the Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.



He explained that the sector minister has not lived up to the expectations and achievements touted by him.



According to Mr Morrison, the minister has not been responsive to the critical needs of industry players.

He also accused government of owing food caterers, National Food Buffer Stock Company, and suppliers of fertilisers, and seeds.



In an interview with Joy Business, Mr Morrison further said several jobs have been lost as one of the largest employer in the agricultural sector - poultry farmers - had over 300 farms collapse.



“The minister has been very poor in responding to the critical needs of the industry. More than 300 poultry farms have collapsed yet the poultry industry is the largest employer of the agricultural sector”, Mr. Morrison said.



“There has not been any engagement on the part of government with the private sector to find long term solutions to some of these issues. In fact, government owes suppliers of fertilisers, suppliers of seeds, food caterers and the National Food Buffer Stock Company. Ideally, we should have the agric minister stepping down because the data doesn’t support all the things he said he has been doing all these years,” he added.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Agribusiness asserted that about 1 million metric tonnes of rice, over 300,000 metric tonnes of maize are expected to be imported.