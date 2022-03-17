Agric Minister’s comments ‘outright disrespect to living experiences’ of farmers, Ghanaians – Group

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

My wife has not told me that food prices have increased, Agric Minister

Agric groups ‘appalled and disappointed’ by Afriyie Akoto’s stance on sector



Approach of the sector minister – a complete disregard for real living experiences, Agric Associations



Some agriculture associations and stakeholder groups have descended on the Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, for some comments he made concerning happenings in the sector.



The associations, Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG), Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana (CAG), the General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU), the Rice Millers Association of Ghana (RMAG), and Food Sovereignty Ghana (FSG) said they were appalled and disappointed by the Minister’s disregard for data on the state of the agriculture sector.



The Minister during an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, stated that the economy was still in good standing with the implementation of policies such as the Planting for Food and Jobs.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service’s February inflation data, food inflation in Ghana has reached an all-time high of 17.40 percent.



“If this is not a reflection of the double whammy of escalating prices and weak food supplies, which undermine food security, then we are not sure what is.”



“The Minister continues to live in the thinking that all things are rosy in the sector when the reality is that we are saddled with the unavailability of food coupled with high food prices,” the groups noted.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie stated that an increase in prices of food and other commodities was a global issue that was not peculiar to Ghana alone.



The groups further stated their displeasure for the government’s refusal to acknowledge Ghana’s struggles with food security, with the 2021 Global Food Index ranking Ghana 82nd, which is a drop from 76th in 2016.

“In fact, forecast by analysts and economists suggest that the situation will get worse in the coming months due to existing weaknesses in our systems as well as global pressures.”



“At the minimum, such reports should be seen as feedback to enable government and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to examine their policy toolkits to address the underlying risks in a collaborative manner,” they added.



Read the full statement below:



