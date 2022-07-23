Agric Minister the best person to take over Ghana’s economy - Group

Agric Minister, Dr. Afriyie Akoto

A group named Floating Delegates of NPP has said the Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, is the best candidate to take over the affairs of the economy and nation at large.



In a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the group averred that Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has proven among other persons with presidential ambitions that he delivers on his promise(s).



It added that the country needs someone who has pragmatic solutions to bring the wobbling economy back on track.



Touting some achievements of Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the group said there has been an impressive growth in the agricultural sector since he assumed office in 2017.



According to the group, the introduction of Planting for Food and Jobs programme by government has attracted several youth into the agricultural sector, thereby creating many jobs to help curb the high unemployment rate in the country.



Read the Floating Delegates of NPP's press statement below;



Dr. Akoto is the Best Brain to Takeover Ghana’s Economy; Ignore the Braggarts



By Floating Delegates of NPP



We had the opportunity on Thursday 21st July, 2022 to listen to Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto for the first time during his one on one interviews on Peace Fm’s Kokrokoo and Ekosiisen program on Asempa Fm respectively.



This has brought us to the conclusion that, indeed going into the 2024 general elections, the NPP will need a new face as flag bearer to lead the party, and for that matter, we solidly and candidly tip Dr. Akoto as the best brain to lead with no doubt.

Genuinely, Dr. Akoto sounded very intelligent and superb during the entire interviews, the best we have ever come across in the entire Party and Country.



In fact, it is well cemented that, amongst the lot whose names have popped up in the race, Dr. Akoto is the best brain and option to take over Ghana’s economy. This is because, Dr. Akoto has proven to be the only man among the potential aspirants who talks the talk and walks the walk.



Per the assessments of the records of the other potential candidates, they are only mere braggarts who have nothing to point to in their respective sectors, cannot manage the economy, and therefore, must be ignored.



Per the current state of our economy, we need people who have the nation at heart and have workable and pragmatic solutions in making the development of the economy a reality.



Let’s remember the saying that goes like; “A way to a Man’s Heart is through His Stomach“. This explains that, Dr. Afriyie Akoto making available excess foods in our country has touched the hearts of Ghanaians, and that, delegates of the NPP and Ghanaians must in no circumstance make any other person who only talks with no proven action the ultimate choice.



In fact, governance is a serious issue that has huge impact on the lives of the citizenry, and so, serious and result-oriented minds like Dr. Akoto must be given the opportunity to lead Ghana to the promise land and not the “No Action Talk Only (NATO)” individuals.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, under his watch in the Agricultural Sector since 2017, has seen immeasurable and superb growth. The sector has resuscitated food security and has contributed massively and the highest to our improved Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The splendid work by Dr. Akoto therefore makes him the kind of leader we need on board as far as Breaking the Eight and Ghana’s Development is Concerned.

Basically, when we compare the Agricultural growth rate of Ghana to Nigeria, Ghana stands taller than Nigeria. This has resulted in a state where Nigeria is now learning from Ghana to help build their agricultural sector. Ghana’s Agricultural growth rate in 2021 stood at 8.4%, the highest since 2009 and one of the highest under the fourth Republic.



Again, under the watch of Dr. Afriyie Akoto, a flagship policy like the “Planting For Food and Jobs (PFJ)” has attracted a greater part of our youth into the sector, thereby creating thousands of Jobs. Farmers across the Country are proud of having a sector friendly minister whose direction and advice resonates with them.



During the novel COVID-19 crisis and Russian-Ukraine war, the Planting for Food and Jobs has been able to cushion the economic shocks. This key policy, that is the PFJ, has made Ghana an exporter of lots of crops to our neighboring countries and other countries across the globe like Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria, Togo, USA and Europe.



The Agricultural ministry as at now has finished with the building of about 80 warehouses of which each has a capacity of one thousand metric tons to help with the storage of the excess food from the Planting For Food and Jobs policy.



For a fact, before the Akuffo Addo Government came into power, Ghana had never produced 2 million metric tons of maize in her history, but currently, Ghana produces about 3.5 million metric tons.



Moreover, since Dr. Akoto took office, the Agricultural sector has witnessed very significant growth, it has encouraged both the poor and rich to venture into commercial and smallholder farming, and as a result, evidencing how lucrative the Agric sector has become under the Administration of Dr. Akoto.



Undoubtedly, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is the best brain to lead and the perfect man to take over the management of Ghana and her Economy.

