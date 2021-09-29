Agric Minister visits GADCO rice mill in the Volta Region

Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister for Food and Agriculture

The Minister for Food and Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto paid a working visit to the GADCO rice farm and the milling factory as part of his tour in the Volta Region.

The Minister’s visit granted an opportunity for the management of GADCO to interact with the Minister on the activities of GADCO in partnership with RMG Ghana Limited in the rice production value chain.



In the Minister’s address, he said that the consumption of rice has risen hence the need to increase production to meet the demand.



According to him, the government’s promise of becoming rice production self-sufficient by 2023-2024 is not going to be achieved only by the farmer, the land or the seeds available, but it’s to do with the amount of the milling capacity. He said our local rice is fresh, nutritious and therefore encouraged Ghanaians to consume more local rice.



Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto commended GADCO for the high quality and well-packaged rice which can equally be likened to the imported rice.



In addressing the Minister, the General Manager of GADCO, Joel Tsatsu said, “We would like to use this opportunity to reiterate our full commitment to support the production of tons of local rice where Ghana will become self-sufficient in the near future”.

We believe that the government’s target of achieving self-sufficiency in rice production by 2023 is achievable and we will all work to support this goal.



Copa Rice brand produced by GADCO is made up of quality Jasmine long grain rice that is fresh, tasty and very healthy. The Company works with smallholder farmers by providing technical support and marketing opportunities with a milling capacity of 3MT/hour.



Currently, we support about 600 smallholder rice farmers with a total land of 1,400 hectares in seven locations within the Volta and Greater Accra Regions. Hence consuming Copa Jasmine long grain rice culminates into economic empowerment and sustainable livelihoods to smallholder farmers.



GADCO is part of the RMG Concept Group and is specialized in farming rice and developing an extensive smallholder farmers program in the Volta Region.



RMG Ghana Ltd is part of the RMG Concept Group and was founded from the acquisition of Wienco Ghana Ltd. The company is one of the key historical players in Ghana and provides crop protection products, fertilizers, seeds, irrigation solutions and agronomic and technical support to farmers.