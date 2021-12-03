Agric minister lauds farmers for responding positively to govt incentives

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Hon. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Ghana has become a food basket for West Africa

Agric minister praises Akuffo-Addo govt for contribution to agriculture



Farmers Day celebration held in the Central Region



Minister for Food and Agriculture, Hon Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, has congratulated farmers for their efforts in making Ghana a food basket for the West African sub-region.



According to him, the timely response by farmers to incentives provided by the government contributed largely to the gains made by the agricultural sector in the last five years.



He was speaking at this year’s Farmers Day celebration held in Cape Coast.



“The farmers have responded very strongly to the incentives the Akuffo Addo government is providing. We will encourage them to continue in this stead because it is really serving the people of this country and not only this country, the people of West Africa in general because now Ghana has become a food basket and as we speak”.

The minister recounts the achievements of farmers and the agric sector in general, stating government incentives alone cannot be enough unless the beneficiaries use them judiciously.



TWI NEWS



This he believes have been executed properly by Ghanaian farmers.



He said “we see a lot of traders from around West Africa coming here to feed on the surpluses generated by the good work of this government and that is something very commendable and it’s because of the hard work of the farmers. We can’t take it for granted that the fact that government provides incentives, automatically the target group will respond but in this case, in the last five years farmers have responded very positively, and we congratulate them for that.”



The 2021 farmers day celebration is under the theme, “Planting for Food and Jobs – Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana”.