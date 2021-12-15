Agriculture contributing only 20% to Ghana’s GDP worrying – UNDP

Sukhrob Khoshmukhamedov with Yofi Grant at SDG Investor Map breakfast meetings

Agriculture employs 60% of Ghana’s labour force

Agriculture sector critical to Ghana’s development



SDG Investor Road Map has identified investment opportunities in 6 MMDAs



The UNDP Deputy Resident Representative to Ghana, Sukhrob Khoshmukhamedov, has said the 20 percent contribution of the agriculture sector to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product was not the best.



According to him, although the agriculture sector employed more than half of the labour force, its contribution to the nation’s GDP showed there a lot of issues to address in the sector.



“Agriculture plays a pivotal role in the Ghanaian economy by employing about 60 percent of the country’s total labour force but unfortunately contributes about 20 percent to the country’s GDP. This shows the state of the sector and the magnitude of the numbers,” he said.

Sukhrob Khoshmukhamedov made these remarks at the second edition of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Investor Map breakfast meetings series.



He said the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Investor Map which was initiated by the UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) has so far transformed problems in the sector into opportunities.



He said the map highlighted the massive potential and investment opportunities in the agribusiness sector, that when explored, would transform the sector and increase its contribution to Ghana’s development.



On his part, CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant said the SDG investor map provided the market intelligence on opportunities in the agribusiness sector.



“The SDG Road map tells you exactly where the fertile lands and yields are and where the market is. For us in Ghana, it is a clear path of enabling us market these opportunities more constructively and also a very important information for those in agriculture and industry,” he said.

Ghana’s SDG Investor Maps has been used to identify investment opportunities in six Metropolitan, Municipal, District Assemblies (MMDAs) including Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Ketu South Municipal Assembly.



Others were the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Assembly, Jomoro Municipal Assembly, Sagnarigu District Assembly and Kassena – Nankana West District Assembly.



The investment opportunities identified in these districts are in the Agriculture, Infrastructure, Technology & Communications, Healthcare as well as Consumer Goods sectors.