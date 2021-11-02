Agriculture, manufacturing sectors critical to growth of economy – ISSER Director

Director at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) has called for special focus to be placed on the agriculture, manufacturing sector to create jobs.

According to Professor Peter Quartey, the sectors, which are labour intensive ones, when well prioritized and harnessed will spur economic growth.



Speaking with journalists in Accra on Tuesday, November 2 2021, said, “If these sectors are not growing as much it's expected and that is not the case, it’s going affect our job creation efforts because they are critical areas to employ more people. So, we need to channel our resources apart from the other sectors to ensure that these sectors grow at a very high pace to absorb labour.”



“Of course, COVID-19 has affected a lot of things but as we move from its negative effects and record more positive growth, we ought to develop in the areas that are critical which are also the agriculture and manufacturing sector,” he added.



The ISSER Director said this after the launch of the State of Ghanaian Economy report 2020 and the Third-Quarter Economic Performance study for 2021 issued by the institute and its partners.

The SGER is the 30th edition of the publication as part of efforts to inform government's budget preparation process.



Meanwhile, Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to deliver the 2022 budget statement of government.



