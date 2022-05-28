Agyapa deal: ‘Don’t mortgage our resources for meagre sum’ – Ga Mantse to Government

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta has hinted of a resubmission of a revised Agyapa deal

Traditional ruler of the Ga Kingdom, Boni Nii Tackie Adama Latse II, and the Ga Dzase have expressed their displeasure over Akufo-Addo-led government’s determination to approve the controversial “Agyapa Mineral Royalties Deal”.

It came in wake of notice of the deal’s reintroduction to parliament after some revisions were made, following President Akufo-Addo’s directive to the Minister of Finance and the Attorney General to amend parts that were deemed to have “the potential to promote and facilitate the suspected commission of corruption and corruption-related offences and advise”.



The deal was first introduced to parliament but met with resistance from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in Parliament and some Civil Society Organizations over risks of corruptions leading to its withdrawal after then Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, had subjected the documents to scrutiny.



Earlier in May, 2022, Mr Ken Ofori Atta, the Minister for Finance indicated at a programme–African Development Bank 2022 Annual General Meeting–that the deal needed to be reviewed and taken to parliament for approval because It would help reduce the country’s debt exposure.



According to him, the deal is not about whether the monetization of royalties or listing the company is bad or good. It is good because that us how you raise resources.

“The question is the process of doing that. If we have a problem with the process, lets articulate it, let’s cure it, but let us not drop something that would be good for us and reduce our debt exposure,” said Mr. Ofori Atta



However, the Ga Mantse and the Ga Dzase, in their statement dated May 24, 2022, expressed regrets that the government is bent on approving the deal.



“We wish to express our displeasure at the decision to mortgage our mineral resources meant for the development of our people, for foreigners for a meagre sum for years instead of considering and advancing what is in the best interest of the nation.



”Nii Ga and the Dzase hope the government will rescind this decision in the best interest of our citizens, thereby preserving and protecting the benefits of the remainder of our natural resources for generations yet unborn,” the statement signed by the Ga Dzasetse, Nii Yaote Oto Ga II said.