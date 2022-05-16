Agyapa deal: There is nothing bad in there, facts have been misunderstood – Aboagye

Gold bars [File photo]

Director of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development (LGD&RD) at the Office of the President, Dennis Edward Aboagye, has noted that the Agyapa Royalties deal has been miscommunicated by political opponents.



He stated that the deal has great prospects that will generate revenue for the country.

The Agyapa Royalties deal is being re-packaged to be presented to parliament for consideration. But the Minority has stated that it will reject the deal when it comes back to Parliament.



Speaking on Asaase News, Aboagye said, “I think that Agyapa has hugely been miscommunicated or to say hugely misunderstood by a lot of people, maybe through a deliberate twist of the facts by political opponents and opponents to the principle."



“Because if you scrutinize the Agyapa deal very well and look at it critically, you’ll realize that there’s nothing untoward in there, there’s nothing bad in there. It is simply to say that let’s as much as possible find the resources that we need from that particular sector now to be able to provide development to our people and also help us get a lot more stake in the mining sector."



He continued by saying, “obviously, if you look at the objectives of the Agyapa deal, one of them is the fact that we’ll be able to get the needed funds to also invest in the mining sector and increase our revenue from that space.”