Air travel to recover fully in 2024 – Transport Minister

Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

The number of passengers travelling through the Kotoka International Airport is expected to recover fully from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by 2024.

Addressing the 41st ICAO triennial meeting in Canada, Ghana’s Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, noted that: “passenger traffic is picking up after the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation industry.”



“Ghana is currently operating at approximately 70% of our capacity and hope to reach full capacity by 2024,” Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said.



The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced passenger data for August 2022 showing continued momentum in the air travel recovery.



Total traffic in August 2022 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) was up 67.7% compared to August 2021. Globally, traffic is now at 73.7% of pre-crisis levels.



Domestic traffic for August 2022 was up 26.5% compared to the year-ago period. Total August 2022 domestic traffic was at 85.4% of the August 2019 level.

International traffic rose 115.6% versus August 2021 with airlines in Asia delivering the strongest year-over-year growth rates. August 2022 international RPKs reached 67.4% of August 2019 levels.



“The Northern Hemisphere peak summer travel season finished on a high note. Considering the prevailing economic uncertainties, travel demand is progressing well. And the removal or easing of travel restrictions at some key Asian destinations, including Japan, will certainly accelerate the recovery in Asia. The mainland of China is the last major market retaining severe COVID-19 entry restrictions,” Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General said.



African airlines experienced a 69.5% rise in August RPKs versus a year ago.



August 2022 capacity was up 45.3% and load factor climbed 10.8 percentage points to 75.9%, the lowest among regions.



International traffic between Africa and neighbouring regions is close to pre-pandemic levels.