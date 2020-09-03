Press Releases

Airline’s African network extends to 11 destinations

Emirates Air

Emirates has announced it will resume flights to Accra, Ghana and Abidjan, Ivory Coast from 6 September. The addition of these two destinations takes the total number of points served by Emirates in Africa to 11.

This will also take the airline's passenger network to 81 destinations in September, offering customers around the world even more connections to Dubai, and via Dubai, as the airline safely and gradually resumes passenger operations to meet passenger demand.



Flights from Dubai to Accra and Abidjan will be linked services, operating three times a week. The flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.



Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.



Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.



Destination Dubai: From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai is one of the most popular global destinations.

In 2019, the city welcomed 16.7 million visitors and hosted over hundreds of global meetings and exhibitions, as well as sports and entertainment events.



Dubai was one of the world's first cities to obtain a Safe?Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses?Dubai's comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and?safety.



Flexibility and assurance: Emirates' booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel.



Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket by 30 September 2020 for travel on or before 30 November 2020,?can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans due to unexpected flight or travel restrictions relating to COVID-19, or when they book a Flex or Flex plus fare. More information here.



Free, global cover for COVID-19 related costs: Customers can now travel with confidence, as Emirates has committed to cover COVID-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while they are away from home.

This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 October 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before 31 October 2020), and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey.



This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination. For more details: www.emirates.com/COVID19assistance.



Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and antibacterial wipes to all customers.



For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety.



Tourist entry requirements: For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit: www.emirates.com/flytoDubai.

Source: Emirates Air

