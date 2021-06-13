Airport Customs Division trains staff on use of artificial intelligence to improve operations

A photograph of the front view of the Kotoka International Airport

• The Customs Division of the Airport has began training in line with efforts to equip its staff with skills to examine goods that go through the airport

• The senior revenue officer in charge of communications and public affairs at the Airport Customs, Paakow Ekumah, said the training will focus on scanning and image analysis, dangerous goods among other things



• The use of Artificial Intelligence to enhance efficiency is the aim of the training



The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority has started a training program for its over 250 staffs as part of efforts towards improving its operations at the Kotoka International Airport.



According to a senior revenue officer in charge of communications and public affairs at the Airport Customs, Paakow Ekumah, the initiative forms part of his outfit’s commitment towards improving its effectiveness and efficiency at the country’s airports.

He said this will help improve its staffs’ skills in properly examining goods and luggage that come and go through the airport with the use of scanners while reducing the time spent by passengers during the processes at the airport.



“We are able to look through, we are able to get exactitude when we are doing examinations now since the number of scanners in the country has been increased. So it is not a new system we are introducing, it is a wave that is an enrichment of customs processes all around the world. The use of Artificial Intelligence to enhance efficiency and once this is happening as I said from the beginning, the customs officer wouldn’t waste time, he is also not going to waste the time of any importer or any person carrying any merchandise on him.”



He noted that the training will focus on scanning and image analysis, dangerous goods, radiation protection, nuclear security among other things



“Now we can also go into exactitude and can be very 100% when we say this container can go without examination or this container can go partially being examined or this container carries heterogeneous items, things that are of different types and shapes so no we can’t let it go so lets narrow it and do a thorough examination.” He said