AirtelTigo donates and holds Xmas party for underprivileged children at Nsawam Orthopedic Training Centre

Source: AirtelTigo

The atmosphere was that of fun and excitement as the less privileged children between the ages of 1-12 years at the Orthopedic Training Centre in Nsawam in the Eastern region had a great Christmas treat.

They also enjoyed face painting and choreography, musical chair competition and other exciting games.



Through its ‘Season of Love’ initiative, telecom company AirtelTigo donated assorted food items, including bags of rice, sugar, beans, cartons of milo, milk, boxes of biscuits & oats and organized a warm Christmas party for the children.



Welcoming the AirtelTigo staff, the children performed a special talking drum and the Director of the Orthopedic Training Centre, Sister Elizabeth Newman, said: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to AirtelTigo for their wonderful donation.



“We are in awe of their benevolence and say a big thank you for your kind interest in supporting children who are physically challenged.”



She added: “We pray this season’s first Christmas party we had with AirtelTigo will be a long-lasting companionship that would go a long way to help change the life of people in Ghana who live with several types and kinds of physical disability.”

For the children, Christmas came early, and it felt good to see them so happy with smiles on their faces. Thrilled 12-year-old Zackaria Awal, who performed adorable rendition of Keche’s (featuring Kuami Eugene) ‘No Dulling’ song said it was a dream come true and he would never forget the experience.



Awal, who has been at the centre since aged two when his parents abandoned him added that he enjoyed the party and felt the spirit of Christmas all around.



Speaking at the event, the Chief Business Officer at AirtelTigo, Miss Ethel Anamoo applauded the teachers and management at the centre for their hard work, commitment and taking good care of the children.



“We know it has not been easy, but we believe it’s been rewarding and fulfilling, too. This initiative is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility and we are glad to offer support and spread the cheer of the festive season and bring hope to these children’s lives,” she added.



She explained that the company’s aim is to share the delight of the festive season by bringing smiles to the faces of the less privileged.

“We are happy to do our little bit in giving back to society and create an unforgettable experience for these children. We hope that our donation and party will impact the centre’s operations and children’s lives positively,” she concluded.



The centre started in 1961 by Brother Tarcisuis, who came all the way from Holland to Ghana to do evangelism with an objective of providing the needed assistance for physically challenged children to get back on their feet.



The non-profit institution is the leading organization in providing the most affordable prosthetic and orthotic devices for people in West Africa. It provides support for almost 8,000 patients annually.

