AirtelTigo supports ‘Mask4All’ campaign with 5,000 pieces of face masks for the underprivileged

Murthy Chaganti with the exexutves of Mask4All

Telecom operator AirtelTigo is pleased to support the ‘Mask4All’ initiative by the Coalition of Event Managers and Suppliers, aimed to help the Government’s efforts to curb the Covid-19 pandemic by distributing free masks to the underprivileged.

Disclosing the company’s support during a courtesy call by the Executives of the Coalition at the Company’s Head Office in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of AirtelTigo, Murthy Chaganti, said: “Covid-19 has changed the world as we know it. It has also made us realize that we have to win this battle against the virus together.”



Research from leading health authorities indicates that a face mask is the simplest yet most important tool to prevent the spread of the virus.



“We salute the initiative from the Coalition of Event Managers and Suppliers to give masks to the underprivileged. AirtelTigo requests all to join hands in this noble initiative and help the underprivileged get access to masks that can prevent the spread of the virus,” Chaganti said.

He remarked that the company will donate 5,000 pieces of branded AirtelTigo mask for the underprivileged in the society, adding that face masks combined with other preventive measures, such as frequent hand-washing and social distancing, will help slow the spread of the virus.



The spokesperson for the Coalition, Kabutey Ocansey, said: “AirtelTigo has just demonstrated its commitment to the wellbeing of the people of Ghana in supporting the Mask4All initiative”.



“We sincerely appreciate their contribution of 5,000 masks and entreat other Corporate Institutions and individuals to follow their worthy example as protecting the vulnerable among us against COVID19 is protecting ourselves.”

Source: AirtelTigo

