Aker Energy and its Joint Venture Partners award full scholarship to 71 students

The AISP targets brilliant students from low-income households

Aker Energy’s student scholarship initiative, Aker Inspire Scholarship Program (AISP), is delighted to announce that it has awarded full scholarships worth Three Million One Hundred and Sixty-Four Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 3,164,000) to 71 students to pursue various courses at tertiary institutions across the country.

The AISP targets brilliant students from low-income households, mainly from the coastal districts of the Western Region, where its Exploration, Development and Production activities are based.



The scholarship covers: Full tuition and lodging fees, One laptop for academic work, Semester Stipend, Student development programs including career and skills training, Internship Opportunities where possible and Mentoring.



Commenting on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer of Aker Energy Ghana Limited, Kadijah Amoah noted: “As an organization, we are committed to building the capacity of the Ghanaian to fill critical skills gaps. We are pleased that majority of the beneficiaries will be pursuing courses in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics as well as a variety of other programs at Ghanaian tertiary institutions. This is a further demonstration of our commitment to Ghana which remains unwavering even before we commence oil production.”



From an initial pilot of 20 beneficiaries, the AISP is now a fully-fledged scholarship program extending to 51 more brilliant students who will have the opportunity to pursue their dream of tertiary education fully funded by Aker Energy and its license partners, Lukoil Overseas Ghana Tano Limited, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Fueltrade Limited.

“I have been touched by some of the personal stories of these beneficiaries. Like Sandra, who was forced into street hawking to take care of her sick mother and physically challenged father. Francis, who worked as a driver’s mate to support his family, and Christina, who did not let her disability get in the way of her education. We are confident they will justify the investment,” says Mrs. Amoah.



The AISP is designed to help improve access to tertiary education for Ghanaians. It replaces the Aker Energy Senior High School Scholarship program, which gave more than a thousand high school students the opportunity to attend a school of their choice, fully funded.



The AISP reserves 90% of places for beneficiaries from coastal districts of the Western Region, with the remaining 10% reserved for other regions of Ghana. At least 45% of the beneficiaries are female.