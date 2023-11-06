Akosombo Dam Spillage: We can’t accept one more week of government silence

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is livid about what appears to be government’s silence on the resettlement of persons displaced by floods due to the controlled spillage of excess water from the Akosombo Dam.

Over 12,000 residents in the North Tongu area alone have been affected with well over 1,500 houses affected, according to figures released by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).



The figure is in excess of 26,000 for all the eight affected districts which also include South and Central Tongu, Anlo, Asougyamang, Ada East and others.



But four weeks into the disaster, there appears to be no plans on the part of government on the resettlement of victims whose houses have been pulled down by the floods with the displaced victims still stuck in the various camps under very uncomfortable conditions.



The situation according to the North Tongu MP is “disrespectful, unconscionable and unacceptable.”



Addressing the press in Mepe on Sunday, Mr. Ablakwa noted that he is yet to see any efforts on the part of government in providing dignifying accommodation for victims whose houses have crumbled.



“I want to say emphatically, that four weeks into this disaster, it is unacceptable that government has not provided us with a resettlement plan,” he said.

“Four weeks of people living in congested classrooms under inhumane conditions and government remains silent as if it is normal. How long will it take government to announce a resettlement policy for the VRA induced floods,” he queried.



Mr. Ablakwa is also not pleased with the Volta River Authority (VRA) for not initiating steps to ensure a compensation for the properties and livelihoods lost to the floods and indicated strongly that the VRA will not be left off the hook for mess they have caused.



He threatened that one more week of silence from government would unpleasant.



About a week ago, the Manklalo of the Bator Traditional Area, Togbe Borbordzi VII threatened that they may be forced to move to the Saglemi affordable housing unit if government fails to act swiftly.



As the flood waters recedes drastically, agitations continue to intensify in the various camps as to why government and the VRA are yet to rollout a plan for the integration of the victims and the restoration of livelihoods.



