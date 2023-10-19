Akosombo Dam spillage: Move flood victims to Saglemi, give them compensation – CSOs to Akufo-Addo

Saglemi housing project

The Alliance of Feminists Civil Societies Organisations (AFCSOs) has called on President Akufo-Addo to consider relocating flood victims of the Akosombo dam spillage to the houses at the Saglemi housing project.

According to the group, it is currently important to provide decent accommodation for the victims while awaiting final decisions on the matter.



In a press statement issued on October 18, 2023, it said: “The AFCSOs is calling on His Excellency the President of the republic as a matter of urgency to consider relocating flood victims to the Saglemi Housing Project while awaiting finality to be brought to this critical issue.



“We call on the government, as a matter of urgency, to provide flood victims decent accommodation by relocating them to Saglemi housing project as the right to shelter is a fundamental human right while other interventions are being provided for them.”



The CSOs said the victims deserved to be compensated appropriately in order for them to be able to get their lives back on track.



“We urge the government to prepare adequate compensation for the victims to help minimize the impact of the flood especially the women and children as they would eventually be most affected in these areas,” the statement added.

