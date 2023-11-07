Akosombo Dam spillage: World Bank to assist Ghana with $150m

World Bank

The World Bank has pledged its readiness to support the government of Ghana in its response to the humanitarian crisis in the Lower Volta, where thousands of residents lost their homes, farms, and businesses to floods as a result of the spillage of the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority.

Speaking at the 3rd Conference on Fisheries and Coastal Environment in Accra, Operations Manager of the World Bank, Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, Michelle Keane, conveyed the World Bank’s empathy to affected victims, while indicating her organization’s preparedness to assist government efforts.



“We can’t speak about flooding today without conveying the World Bank’s sincere empathy and concern for the ten thousand of people who have been impacted by the recent floods along the Volta River,” she said. “The World Bank would want to express its readiness to support the government in its response to this crisis.”



Keane also expressed hope that the government of Ghana will take advantage of a $150 million loan facility to help protect coastal communities from flooding with a long-term sustainability strategy.

“In the longer term, developing a sustainability and risk management strategy for the Volta River and Volta Delta among other areas will be crucial to determine where it is safe for people to live and how their livelihoods can be sustained and grow along the Volta River supported by a healthy ecosystem,” she said.



“We hope that the government and its partners will take full advantage of the $150 million approved by the World Bank for Ghana under the West Africa Coastal Areas Management Programme (WACA).



The financing is expected to become available very soon after parliamentary approval,” Keane added.