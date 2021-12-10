‘Akufo-Addo, Bawumia are enemies of the public purse’ - Isaac Adongo

Isaac Adongo blames Akufo-Addo, Bawumia for economic mismanagement

Ghana on the path to becoming a failed stated, Bolga Central MP



Ghana debt to GDP ratio is on the rise



Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament's Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo, has described President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Bawumia as ‘enemies of the public purse’.



According to him, the Akufo-Addo-led government has woefully failed to protect the public purse after it has on numerous occasions, before assuming office, pledged to do so.



Speaking at a public forum organised by the National Democratic Congress on the 2022 budget, Isaac Adongo said the current state of Ghana’s economy does not portray any good as he believes it has woefully been mismanaged.

“We have been living with a group of people who should be the last person to go near the public purse…these people are the enemies of the public purse and the slot on our public purse leads us to believe Ghana is on the way to being a failed state if we do not take these people out of government,” he stressed.



“The future of our children is so compromised that Ghana’s debt trajectory and health of our fiscal standing will in a few years leave us in dire consequences,” the MP cautioned.



He further accused the Akufo-Addo government of borrowing excessively and selling the country’s priced assets and resources.



