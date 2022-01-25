Akufo-Addo, Bawumia have collapsed the economy – Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of mismanaging the economy.



He added that the country's debt situation keeps worsening, and Ghanaians, on the other hand, are facing hardship under this governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking at the closing session of their 2022 caucus retreat on Monday, January 24, 2022, the 2020 NDC flagbearer said his party will continue to oppose newly introduced taxes imposed on Ghanaians.



He said government needs to cut down its expenditure for Ghanaians to heave a sigh of relief.



“The NDC remains opposed to the imposition of the numerous fresh taxes on Ghanaians at a time when government is living large and unwilling or unable to trim expenditure, cut waste and check corruption. These burdensome taxes will erode business capital, especially at a time when government has crowded out the private sector’s access to credit by its voracious appetite for borrowing," he said.



“The Ghanaian economy has been collapsed by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia. The debt crisis, for which there are very few tangible projects to show for, and worsening economic hardship of Ghanaians amply demonstrate the negative impact of a collapsed economy,” he added.