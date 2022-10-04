7
Menu
Business

Akufo-Addo, Finance Minister have failed, no two ways about that – Amoabeng

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo And Ken Ofori Atta Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer of defunct UT Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has stated that Ken Ofori-Atta has failed in his role as Finance minister of the country.

He noted that the President has also failed in his capacity as no sanctions have been meted out to the finance minister over his inability to manage the economy.

According to him, the government has not come up with any rescue plan as to how the country’s immediate challenges will be solved.

Amoabeng according to 3news reports, intimated that the government must take the necessary steps to control the local factors that are causing the economic challenges the country currently faces.

“You must do what you can locally, for the external factors you can’t do much, what are you doing locally to reduce the effect? We are not doing anything. The government hasn’t come out to say we coming down on certain things,” he is quoted by 3news.com.

Adding on Amoabeng said, “of course if you fail with the planning and management of the Finances of the country you have failed.

“So yes [the Finance Minister] has failed, there are no two ways about it.”

However, he stated that the President must act responsibly in ensuring that his appointees work as expected.

“The president has failed first, so if you ask me, it is the president who has failed, everything starts with leadership, he appoints everyone and so if you appoint the wrong people, you must take responsibility for it. You can delegate authority, not responsibility,” he added.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:





SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Related Articles: