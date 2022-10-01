2
Akufo-Addo announces $40m World Bank facility to upgrade historical sites

Sat, 1 Oct 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President Akufo-Addo says the government will use the Tourism sector as an effective tool for economic transformation to create jobs and prosperity for Ghanaians.

He said the government is working with international partners to boost tourist arrivals in the country. President Akufo-Addo stated this when he officially opened a branch of the Alisa Hotel, in Tema.

The President said the government will soon establish a 10-million-dollar Hospitality Institute in Accra to train Ghanaians to support the development of the Tourism sector.

President Akufo-Addo said there will also be a 40-million-dollar World Bank facility to upgrade all historical sites under the Ghana Tourism Development Project.

The imposing edifice has 52 guestrooms including four contemporary suites to ensure a higher level of comfort for guests.

It has an all-day Atlantic restaurant and Sky Bar.

Chief Executive of Bamson Group, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, called for more support in the Tourism sector to boost employment Creation.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Art and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, said 20,000 people are being trained by the Ministry to help grow the sector.

President Akufo-Addo, commended Kwame Ofosu Bamfo for his foresight, saying such initiatives will compliment government’s soon to establish Hospitality School in Accra.

The Alisa Group currently has a 500 workforce providing quality service to patrons.

