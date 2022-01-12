Akufo-Addo appoints Kofi Ofosu Nkansah as Chief Executive of NEIP

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP)

Former MD of Accra Digital Center gets top appointment

Kofi Nkansah in 2017 was the first MD of Accra Digital Center



John Kumah was the first CEO of NEIP



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Kofi Ofosu Nkansah to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovative Programme (NEIP).



A letter dated 11 January 2022 and signed by the Chief of Staff at the office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare said Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, is required to accept the appointment in writing within 14 days of receipt of the appointment letter.



Prior to the appointment, Nkansah was in 2017 named first Managing Director of the Accra Digital Center which drives innovation and entrepreneurship in the Tech Ecosystem to help harness the digital potential of entrepreneurs and businesses.

Reacting to his appointment via his Facebook page, Kofi Nkansah wrote, “Afa! Thank you, Mr President. #NEIPCEO,”



NEIP



The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) is a flagship policy initiative of the Government of Ghana.



The primary objective of the state agency is to provide integrated national support for start-ups and small businesses.



NEIP primarily focuses on providing business development services; startup incubators and funding for young businesses to enable them to grow and become successful.