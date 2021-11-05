Akufo-Addo appoints McDan as Board Chair of Trade Fair Company Limited

Dr. Daniel McKorley is new Board Chair of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited

• The Ghana Trade fair site will be redeveloped

• 10,000 jobs estimated to be created at the site, Trade Minister



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed business mogul, Dr. Daniel McKorley to serve as Board Chair of the reconstituted Board of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited (GTFCL).



Minister of Trade of Industry, Alan Kyerematen speaking at a ceremony to swear in the Dr. McKorley and other members of the Trade Fair board gave said government was keen on the redevelopment of the once vibrant trade hub.



“As part of this agenda, the Trade Fair Company Limited and the trade fair site are undergoing a major transformation and redevelopment., at the core of which is the development of a state of the art, international standard Convention and Exhibition Centre supported by a mix-use commercial facility including hotels, offices, retail and leisure Centres.”



“The project concept has been developed along with the project master plan approved, a land title has also been secured and an infrastructure developer has also been procured and the site has been cleared in readiness for the redevelopment,” he added.

The trade minister on the other hand charged members of the newly reconstituted board to work judiciously to help in efforts at restoring the enormous commercial and economic significance of the Company.



Meanwhile, the GTFCL Redevelopment Project when completed, will cover an area of about 156 acres, with the premise of creating a well-coordinated and well-managed world class multi-purpose international Trade Fair Centre capable of attracting global trade and investment into the country.



The redevelopment of the trade site is expected to position Ghana as a regional trade fair hub, generate additional tax revenue from businesses and generate an estimated 10,000 jobs from the planning, construction to post-construction management.



Dr McKorley who will Chair the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited board will be work with Chief of La, Chief Executive of the GTFCL, Dr. Agnes Adu and Gloria Annoh-Wiafe.



The rest are Tobby Amankwah, Elvis Morris Donkor, Ruth O. Addison, Cecilia Gambrah and Hubert Sevor.