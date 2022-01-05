Akufo-Addo appoints Rosemary Beryl Archer as Deputy CEO of Ghana Exim Bank

Rosemary Beryl Archer until now was Head of SME at the bank

Rosemary Beryl Archer is former Head, SME at GH Exim

Akufo-Addo makes new Deputy CEO of Exim Bank appointment



Rosemary Archer expected to bring her banking experience to new role



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Rosemary Beryl Archer as Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Banking/Business of the Ghana EXIM Bank.



Until this appointment, she was the Head of SME at the bank.



In a letter dated January 4, 2022, and signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the appointment is in pursuant to Act 911 of 2016, of the Ghana Export and Import Bank Act.



“Pursuant to Section 18 (1) of the Ghana Export-Import Bank Act, 2016 (Act 911), the President has appointed you to act as the Deputy Chief Executive - Business/Banking of Ghana Export-Import Bank (the “Bank”), pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Bank, given the consultation with the Public Services Commission,” the letter said.

Profile of Rosemary Beryl Archer



Rosemary Archer hails from the Western Region.



She has over 20 years experience in 3 key industries including media and telecoms (working for Scancom Ghana) but mostly in banking.



Within the 16 years of her banking experience she has assumed various roles including roles at Corporate and Institutional Banking, Retail, SME, Business Development, Treasury, Credit and Recoveries, Export Development from within several local banks including the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), the Access Bank (formerly Intercontinental Bank), Fidelity Bank, and currently heading the SME Banking Department at GEXIM where she has been instrumental in advancing key initiatives to position SME businesses as a useful platform to facilitate the industrial Transformation Agenda of the government.



In 2020, GEXIM’s “Tuesday Market," an initiative she spearheaded to promote made in Ghana products locally and internationally, was adjudged the CIMG President’s Special Award.



As Head of International Cooperation at GEXIM, Rosemary Archer was key to the completion of MOU’s and with peer international development banks such as US Exim, India Exim, Indonesia Exim, Hungary, Thai and Slovenia Exim’s.

All of these relationships and partnerships occasioned new access to funding and knowledge transfer.



In addition to these, her tenure as Head, International Co-Operation, occasioned the appointment of the CEO of GEXIM to the high office of President of The Global Network of Exim Banks and Development Finance Institutions.



She is expected to bring her banking experience and extensive familiarity with these organizations and its objectives to bear in this new role.



Rosemary is a product of 3 academic institutions including Holy Child School, the University of Ghana, and the University of Bedfordshire in the UK.