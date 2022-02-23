Akufo Addo appoints Rosemary Beryl Archer as Ghana Exim Bank Deputy CEO

Rosemary Beryl Archer, Newly appointed Deputy Chief Executive of Ghana Exim Bank

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Rosemary Beryl Archer as Deputy Chief Executive of Ghana Exim Bank.

The new Deputy Chief Executive in Charge of Banking/Business until her appointment as Head of SMEs at the bank.



The appointment was contained in a letter signed by Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and is said to have been made in line with Act 911 of the 2016 Ghana Export and Import Bank Act.



“Pursuant to Section 18(1) of the Ghana Export-Import Bank Act, 2016 (Act 911), the President has appointed you to act as the Deputy Chief Executive – Business/Banking of Ghana Export-Import Bank (the Bank), pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Bank, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission,” portions of the letter dated January 4 stated.



Profile



Rosemary Archer has over 20 years’ experience in 3 key industries including media and telecoms (working for Scancom Ghana) but mostly in banking.



Within the 16 years of her banking experience, she has assumed various roles including ones at Corporate and Institutional Banking, Retail, SME, Business Development, Treasury, Credit and Recoveries; and Export development from within several local banks including the Universal Merchant Bank ( UMB), Access Bank ( formerly Intercontinental Bank) and Fidelity Bank.

She is currently heading the SME Banking Department at GEXIM, where she has been instrumental in advancing key initiatives to position SME businesses as a useful platform to facilitate the industrial transformation agenda of the government.



In 2020, GEXIM’s ‘Tuesday Market’ an initiative she spearheaded to promote made-in Ghana products locally and internationally received the CIMG President’s special award.



As Head of International Cooperation at GEXIM, Rosemary Archer was key in completing MoUs with peer international development banks such as US Exim, India Exim, Indonesia Exim, Hungary, Thai and Slovenia Exim. All of these relationships and partnerships occasioned new access to funding and knowledge transfer.



In addition to these, her tenure as Head of International Cooperation occasioned her appointments as CEO of GEXIM to the high office of President of the Global Network of Exim Banks and Development Finance Institutions.



She is expected to bring her banking experience and extensive familiarity with the organization and its objectives to bear in this new role.



Rosemary is a product of three academic institutions including Holy Child School, the University of Ghana and the University of Bedfordshire in the UK.