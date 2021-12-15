Akufo-Addo appoints new deputy Director General of the NLA

Anna Horma Miezeh has been appointed as Deputy Director General of the NLA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Anna Horma Miezeh to serve as the deputy director-general of the National Lottery Authority, Asaase News has reported.

A letter confirming her appointment and signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare read, “I am pleased to inform you that the president has appointed you to act as the deputy director-general of the National Lottery Authority, pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Authority, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission”



Anna Meizah, when approved, will assist the current Director-General of the NLA, Sammi Awuku to steer the affairs of the Authority.



Meanwhile, the Asaase News report said Anna Meizah is currently the Western Regional Treasurer of the governing New Patriotic Party. She was also a former youth organiser of the party, according to the portal.

The NLA, which is headed by Sammi Awuku is seeking to sanitize the lottery space with a number of strategic measures.



The Authority has thus far announced the completion of its licensing regime of all Operators of Private Lotto (OPL).



The move is to address unlicensed lottery operators and clamp down on illegal activities in the sector.