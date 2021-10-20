Akufo-Addo commissions Pokuase substation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Wednesday commissioned the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) Substation to increase the reliability of power supply to homes, businesses, and industrial plants in the northern parts of Accra.

With a total capacity of 580 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA), the 330 KVA Pokuase BSP, the fifth in Accra, is the largest and most technologically advanced substation in Ghana.



It will improve power supply quality and reliability to the more than 350,000 utility consumers in Pokuase, Nsawam, Achimota, Anyaa, Sowutuom, Kwabenya, Ashongman, Legon, Haatso, Agbogba, Adenta, and Aburi communities.



The facility will also reduce transmission and distribution losses, and improve the financial liabilities of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDco) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



The construction of the USD47 million facility commenced in April 2019 and was completed in May 2021. It was funded by the United States of America through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

At an inaugural ceremony, President Akufo-Addo said the BSP project not only gave the assurance of stable power supply, "but also reminds us of how far we have come from the days of widespread, power outages and the phenomenon of Doom."



He noted that any country that aspired to industrialize with the overarching goal of guaranteeing a decent quality of life for its people must ensure that its citizens had access to a stable, efficient, and affordable power supply.



"Electricity is no longer a luxury. But rather a basic necessity, and we must commit ourselves to working harder and ensuring that we achieve universal coverage in this country as soon as possible to spur economic growth," he said.