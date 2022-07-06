Akufo-Addo cuts sod for work on €500 million Manso-Huni Valley railway line

The project is expected to be completed in 42 months

Manso-Huni Valley railway project to cost €500 million

Manso-Huni Valley project to be Ghana’s highest single railway project



Akufo-Addo government seeking to revitalize redundant railway sector



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, July 5, 2022, cut sod for the commencement of work on the development of a section of the country’s Western railway line.



The project estimated at a cost of €500 million is expected to span some 70 kilometres between Manso and Huni Valley in the Western Region.



In a statement on the president's Facebook page, the project was tagged as the highest single investment in the history of Ghana’s railway development.



“On Tuesday, 5th July 2022, I was in Manso to cut the sod for the commencement of work on the €500 million Manso to Huni Valley Railway Line, which covers some seventy kilometres (70km)."

“The development of the Manso-Huni Valley section of the Western line is the highest single investment for rail development since our nation gained independence, and is expected to be completed within forty-two (42) months,” the statement on the President’s page said.



While emphasizing the importance of the Manso-Huni Valley railway project, the president noted that his government is also pursuing other railway developments such as the Tema and Mpakadan project.



“The Manso to Huni Valley Railway Line is an integral part of the series of infrastructural projects lined up to expand the provision of railway services. Key amongst the rail projects, currently on-going, are the development of a new standard gauge railway line between the Port of Tema and Mpakadan in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region. This project has reached an advanced stage of completion, and will soon be handed over to Government for operation."



Ghana’s railway sector has been redundant for some years now even though the current government has made several investments in the area.



However, the government is hopeful that the investments will prove vital in revitalizing the nation’s railway sector.



