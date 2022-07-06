0
Akufo-Addo cuts sod for work on €500m Manso to Huni Valley railway line

51093486 The project is expected to be completed in 42 months

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, 5th July 2022, cut sod for the commencement of work on the €500 million Manso to Huni Valley Railway Line, which covers some seventy kilometres (70km).

The development of the Manso-Huni Valley section of the Western line is the highest single investment for rail development since Ghana’s independence, and is expected to be completed within 42 months.

Nana Akufo-Addo said the Manso to Huni Valley Railway Line is an integral part of the series of infrastructural projects lined up to expand the provision of railway services.

Key amongst the rail projects, currently on-going, are the development of a new standard gauge railway line between the Port of Tema and Mpakadan in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

This project, the president said has reached an advanced stage of completion, and will soon be handed over to Government for operation.

