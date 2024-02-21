Akufo-Addo directs finance minister to complete Kumasi International Airport, Kejetia project

The Kumasi International Airport

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam to complete Abandoned projects in the Ashanti Region.

Some of the landmark projects including the Kumasi International Airport, Okomfo Anokye Maternity Block, Second Phase of the Kejetia Central Market redevelopment project among others before the end of the year.



This was revealed by the Finance Minister, Dr Adams when he paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, after his appointment by the president.



“His Excellency the president has asked me to bring assurances to you, about his commitment to completing key projects the government has embarked on.

“Maternity block at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, the Kumasi International Airport, Kejetia market, are all projects the president has given us a directive to bring attention to, and therefore the ministry is making efforts to find money to complete the projects," he said.



He however revealed that the projects were stalled due to financial constraints in the country which forced the country to seek support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



He noted that, despite the challenges, the government is poised to bring urgency and speed to all abandoned projects and complete them.