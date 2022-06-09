Akufo-Addo explains why government banned exportation of grains to Niger, US, 6 other countries

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the reason government placed a ban on the exportation of maize, soybeans and other grains to the United States of America, Niger and other neighbouring countries was to save the country from food shortage.



He further said the move was to boost access to domestic food production amidst the global food crisis.



Speaking at the commissioning of a new production plant at Nestle Ghana Limited in Tema, President Akufo-Addo noted that though this decision was a tough one, the country's food production sub-sector needed to be preserved.



He added that an amount of money has been pumped into the agricultural sector to boost productivity, as well as, increase yield.

“In order to boost access to domestic materials during this period of food shortages, goverment had to ban the export of domestic materials particularly grains,” President Akufo-Addo said.



“This is in addition to the substantial investments already made in the agricultural sector to boost agricultural productivity and yield,” he added.



It would be recalled that government, through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture restricted the exportation of these essential commodities in the poultry sub-sector; maize, and soybeans, rice to 8 countries on Monday, April 11, 2022.



The 8 countries affected by this directive include; Niger, Sierra Leone, Republic of Congo, United Kingdom, Qatar, United States, Italy and Canada.



The ban was subsequently extended to September 20, 2022.



This announcement was contained in a press release sighted by GhanaWeb on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The move by government forms part of measures to ensure there is an increase in local poultry and livestock production, as well as, enhance food security in the country.



"The Ministry of Trade and Industry in its letter ref. no. DB6/118/03B dated 13th April 2022, conveyed approval of His Excellency the President to extend the temporary ban on the export of grains for a period of six (6) months, effective 1 April 2022 to 30th September 2022," part of the release read.



