Akufo-Addo explains why he sworn in BoG board instead of Ken Ofori-Atta

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has explained his decision to swear in the newly-constituted board of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) instead of the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta doing so.

The exercise has always been the responsibility of the Finance Minister but Mr Akufo-Addo deviated from the conventional ways of doing things to swear them in by himself on Friday August 20, 2021.



The president said he was looking for an appropriate platform to thank the bank under the leadership of Governor Ernest Addison for what he describes as stellar work done to support his administration in growing the economy.



“I welcome all of you to Jubilee House, the seat of the nation’s presidency and I congratulate the Governor, ex-officio the chairperson and members of the newly constituted board of the Bank of Ghana on their well deserved appointment.”



“I am pleased not only to have sworn into office members of the board of the Bank of Ghana a few moments ago, but also to have this opportunity to comment on the invaluable contribution of the bank to the transformation agenda of government.”



“In the past few weeks a number of boards have been reconstituted and duly inaugurated and verily members of these boards have been sworn into office by their respective sector ministers however I decided to swear into office the board of the Central bank myself.”

“I did so in order to have an appropriate platform to express my sincere appreciation to the board and management of the bank for the stela work they have done for our nation since my assumption of office in January 2017.”



The Governing Board is responsible for formulating policies for the achievement of the Bank’s objectives.



The Board is chaired by Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, with 7 members including Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi, Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Mr. Charles Kofi Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.



The other members are Dr. Kwame Owusu-Nyantekyi, Dr. Samuel Nii-Noi Ashong, Mr. Jude Kofi Bucknor, Mr. Joseph Blignam Alhassan, Mr. Andrew Adinorte Boye-Doe, Mrs. Comfort Ocran, Dr. Regina Adutwum, Ms. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh and Professor Eric Osei Assibey.