Akufo-Addo fears Ofori-Atta; he can’t sack him – A.B.A Fuseini

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana goes to the IMF

I will not resign, Ofori-Atta

Ofori-Atta a tin-god in NPP, MP

Sagnarigu Member of Parliament, A.B.A Fuseini, has averred that the reason President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has not fired the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, from office is that he plays an instrumental role in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, President Akufo-Addo is hesitant to sack the Finance Minister despite failing to ensure that the wobbling economy is put back on track.

Speaking to GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview ahead of the budget reading presentation in parliament on Monday, July 25, 2022, A.B.A Fuseini said, "Ken Ofori-Atta is a tin god in the NPP. Nana Akufo-Addo is afraid of him. He can’t sack him. This man should have been sacked, but the president fears him."

Meanwhile, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has stated categorically that he will not resign from office.

He said calls for his resignation are unfounded.

The finance minister stated that the government’s decision to go to the IMF is to help shore up the country’s foreign reserves.

“The engagement with the IMF will seek to provide balance-of-payments support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana’s build-back in the face of challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and, recently, the Russia-Ukraine crises,” an earlier government statement read.

