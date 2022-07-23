1
Menu
Business

Akufo-Addo has added 100 km of rail line; only 15km added since Nkrumah – DI boss claims

Railways Workers Maintaining A Rail Line 750x563 Workers on a rail line | File photo

Sat, 23 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Until recently when President Nana Akufo-Addo added 100 kilometres of rail line to Ghana’s stock, only 15 kilometres were added by subsequent governments that came after the country’s first President Kwame Nkrumah, the Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Dr Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, has observed.

In a documentary put together by the Jubilee House, titled: ‘Holding together, working together’ and shared by President Nana Akufo-Addo on his official Facebook page, Dr Tsiboe-Darko said: “You know, after Nkrumah, the only addition that was put in the rail sector was 15 km”.

“Today, this administration has added 100-km rail; that is the Tema-Mpakadan [rail line] and it’s extending toward Burkina Faso”, she noted.

“We are talking about a 22-km railway from Kojokrom to Manso and now, they’ve also commissioned the Manso-Huni Valley one, meaning that the Western rail will be complete”, she added.

She said: “These are significant and tremendous improvements in our transportation sector”.

“Today, we have new airports in Tamale and Kumasi; it’s is an international airport by all standards”, she pointed out.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
Related Articles: