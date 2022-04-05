0
Akufo-Addo has admitted to economic challenges – Lord Mensah

Dr Lord Mensah UGBS121212.png Professor at the University of Ghana Business School, Lord Mensah

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: 3news.com

A Professor at the University of Ghana Business School, Lord Mensah has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his interview with the BBC on Monday, April 4 admitted that things are not good with Ghana’s economy but measures have been introduced to resolve the issues.

Mr. Akufo-Addo said in the interview that he does not know of any economy around the world that is doing well in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and also the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine.

In his view, all economies around the world are struggling owing to these two main factors.

He told the BBC’s Peter Okwoche that, “we have also the opportunity to have industries set up not just for Ghana [but also] for the ECOWAS market and also for the African market.

“We now have an African Continental Free Trade Area agreement which is up and operating. Ghana is the gateway to its market of 1.2billion people. Imagine the opportunities that we are presenting.”

He added “I don’t know the economy in the world that is doing well.

“The Cedi has begun to firm up. The world is going through a difficult [moment], Ghana is no exception, and Nigeria is no exception. There is no country in the world that is escaping the ravages of COVID-19 and also the impact of the [Russia-Ukraine conflict].”

He added, “In Ghana, the recovery programme that we have is considered very credible and it is what is going to give us the opportunity to come out of this period stronger, it is that future we are looking at.”

Speaking in an interview with Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise Show on 3FM Tuesday, April 5, Prof Lord Mensah said, “The President is admitting that things are not good and globally it is the same so measures are being put in place.”

Source: 3news.com
