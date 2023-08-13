Akufo-Addo has collapsed Ghana's cocoa sector – John Mahama claims

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama has accused the Akufo-Addo administration of mismanaging the country’s cocoa sector since assuming office.

According to him, the key sector which accounts for close to 70 percent of global cocoa exports is now on the verge of collapse due to government's failure to adjust producer price of cocoa annually and also because of the delayed payment of farmers for cocoa beans.



Addressing party supporters in the Western North Region, John Mahama said the once vibrant cocoa sector has now been saddled with many constraints due to poor management on the part of the governing New Patriotic Party.



"Under the previous NDC administration, we ensured that there was an upward adjustment in the producer price every year. But that is not the case with this government. Price adjustments are taking place after four years. This is what is collapsing the sector”, he stated.



The former president however called for increased support in the cocoa sector especially for farmers who are currently not finding the trade lucrative.



To buttress his point, John Mahama referred to a farmer whom he says is ready to give out his cocoa land for 'galamsey' activities in order to reap in quick returns as compared to cocoa farming.

"He doesn’t mind selling his farm for galamsey because there’s no profit from the cocoa business today. Payment of farmers for their cocoa purchases is no longer instant and they do not get any bonus. Farmers must now wait for three to four months to receive payment”, he added.



