Akufo Addo has destroyed the economy but I will turn it around – Duffuor

Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Aspiring presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has assured that regardless of the extent of destruction caused to the economy by the Akufo-Addo-led government, the NDC under his leadership will turn the economy around.

According to Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, he has a proven track record of implementing policies that led to single-digit inflation, sustainable economic growth, job creation and poverty reduction, therefore, when given the nod to lead the NDC to victory in 2024 he will transform the economy.



“We have done it before during late Atta Mills era we inherited terrible economy but by the grace of God and fact that NDC had competent people, the Economy was turned around so be patient. Regardless the state in which Akufo Addo will leave the economy, we will turn it around. They have borrowed all over the world. They know how to secure loans but they don’t know how to pay, now they are begging. This is a shame, they are going round begging,” he said.



Dr. Duffuor continued “We will fix the economy and create more jobs for the youth to get employment opportunities. Just be patient, don’t be thinking so much about the economic mess created to get blood pressure. In 2008/2009 we did it. Inflation came down to 8.5 for about 31 months, unemployment dropped to 2.2%. It will happen again so don’t be sad,” the former governor of the Central Bank recognized as one of the four best central governors in the world in 1999 assured.



Dr Kwabena Duffuor said this Monday, May 1, 2023 when addressing delegates of the NDC party in New Juaben North constituency to kick start his 4-day campaign tour in the Eastern region.



He stated that the NDC must be financially sound, buy shares in multimillion companies just as major political parties in South Africa, Japan and some other countries have been doing in order to fund its political activities.

He said the “Ahotor Project” is a step in this direction. He assured to also institute monthly stipends for executives of the NDC from constituency to Regional levels, resource the branches and revive the hero fund of the party.



According to Dr. Duffuor the NDC has to be fully prepared and be resourceful to be able to defeat the ruling NPP which is bent on doing everything possible to retain power.



Dr. Duffuor and his campaign team had earlier met the regional executives of the party.



He was however not impressed with the poor state of the regional office and therefore assured to build a befitting office for the regional secretariat of the NDC as well as the constituencies should he become leader after the presidential primaries.



“During the late Prof. Mills tenure I was the Finance Minister. I mobilized business people and friends to build the national headquarters of the party. We didn’t use state fund because that is not right. So we are going to do same to build Regional and constituency offices,” he said.