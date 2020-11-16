0
Akufo-Addo has set Ghana in a trajectory of real transformation – Grant

Yofi Grant, CEO, GIPC2E23.png CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Centrer, Yofi Grant

Mon, 16 Nov 2020 Source: 3 News

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Yofi Grant, has said the Akufo-Addo administration has set Ghana on the path of real transformation.

He explained that the government has initiated several programmes and policies to ensure a booming economy.

This, he said, is an indication that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the man to trust ahead of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In a tweet, Mr Grant said “Isn’t he just so cool. He has set Ghana in a trajectory of real transformation. He said he would in 2008, again in 2012 and in 2016 and now he has.

“Consistency, reliability and validity. He is the man at #1 #4More4Nana #MaintainNanaAddo #VoteNumber1ForNana #VoteNumber1ForNPP.”

