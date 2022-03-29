'Akufo-Addo imposing E-Levy on Ghanaians as birthday present to himself' – Adongo

Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament's Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo

Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of imposing a tax measure on the citizens.



According to him, the president is using his birthday, which falls on March 29 to push through the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy in Parliament despite stiff opposition.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament on March 29, the Bolga Central lawmaker said, “Mr Speaker, I’ve read that today is the president’s birthday and I wish him a very happy birthday but unfortunately, he has come to wish the whole nation a very sad birthday. Mr Speaker, the president has marshaled all his people to this Chamber to deliver economic misery to the poor.”

He added, “Mr Speaker, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will go down as the president who chose a very memorable day to punish his own citizens with the Electronic Transactions Levy and I want this send him a message that he was elected to serve the people."



"The people have roundly rejected the E-Levy and our constituents have given us instruction not to approve E-Levy and yet the president wants to impose E-Levy whether the people want it or not and he is bent on doing so as a birthday present to himself,” the lawmaker submitted.



Meanwhile, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Tuesday, March 29, moved the motion for the passage of the E-Levy bill in Parliament.



The rate for the E-Levy has been reduced from 1.75% to 1.5% on all electronic transactions.