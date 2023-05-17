5
Akufo-Addo is the master of economic mismanagement – Steve Hanke

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Professor of Applied Economics at the John Hopkins University, Steven Hanke has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as an expert in the mismanagement of an economy.

According to Prof Hanke, it is rather not surprising that 87% of Ghanaians believe their country is headed in the wrong direction under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

“HANKE'S BELIEVE IT OR NOT: According to Afrobarometer, 87% of Ghanaians think their country is heading in the wrong direction. I'm not surprised. Pres. Akufo-Addo has been the MASTER OF ECONOMIC MISMANAGEMENT,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Ghana’s economy since late 2019 has been going through turmoil resulting in severe hardship.

The government of Ghana has serially blamed the economic situation on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War.

However, critics such as the UK-based Prof Hanke have blamed Ghana’s economic distress on the government’s mismanagement.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
