Akufo Addo leads Ghana CEO Vision Project

President Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo is expected to lead the maiden Ghana CEO Vision Project that seeks to pitch Ghana to the world.

The event will take place on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, and seeks to recognise and reward leadership excellence across all the industry and business sectors of Ghana while celebrating achievement, innovation and leadership brilliance within the country’s business environment.



It is also aimed at providing the biggest and most coveted pitching platforms for CEOs who have used the power of ideas to change attitudes, lives and, ultimately, the country.



Explaining details of the CEO Vision, Project Lead at the Ghana CEO Vision, Latif Abubakar, said the Ghana CEO Vision seeks to provide a thriving platform for CEOs to stay connected, stay relevant, stay ahead of the game and to be celebrated while creating opportunities and celebrating visionaries.



“The Ghana CEO Vision will pitch Ghana and its various business sectors to the world, document and share innovative successes chalked up by CEOs, and celebrate those who have transformed lives and the country,” he said.



Ghana’s CEO

Mr. Abubakar said the president has been chosen as the keynote speaker to lead the project because of his role as CEO of the country.



“The president doubles as the CEO of our country, and it just sits right that you have no other person lead this kind of project than the CEO of CEOs,” he said.



Platforms



Themed ‘Leadership worth celebrating’, the Ghana CEO Vision has been divided into three platforms which include a documentary film production, awards and dinner, and the Ghana CEO Magazine.



Documentary Film

Mr. Abubakar said the CEO Vision Project will have a 15-minute episodic documentary film of the CEOs.



These CEOs will be top CEOs from each industry in the country, who will unravel their innovations, vision and experiences which made them deserving of an award from the Ghana CEO Awards.



Awards



The awards ceremony will provide a platform to celebrate CEOs who have transformed lives and played a significant role in growth and development of their business sector.



Benchmark of excellence

Describing the awards as a benchmark of excellence, he said the criteria for individual leadership performance will be based on some key performance indicators (KPIs) which define the standards of excellence.



“Key among the standards will be innovation, sustainability, corporate social responsibility, job creation and profits,” he said.



The Ghana CEO Magazine



As part of measures to connect investors across the globe to Ghana, the CEO magazine will document investment opportunities in the country and CEOs’ pitches of their respective industries and companies.



The magazine will be strategically placed at all Ghana diplomatic missions abroad and all diplomatic missions in Ghana, trade missions across the globe, and also made available to relevant stakeholders.

The Ghana CEO Vision Project is in partnership with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Ministry of Information, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration with support from Graphic Communications Group Limited and the Multimedia Group.



Nominations for the Ghana CEO Vision are open till Wednesday, March 30, 2022. To nominate, kindly visit www.ghanaceo.com/entry to participate.