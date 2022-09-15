Akufo-Addo must help VALCO with a strategic investor - Moshake

President Akufo-Addo

An executive of the Tema East branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has made a clarion call on President Akufo-Addo to give special attention to the Volta Aluminum Company (VALCO).

In a statement released on Wednesday, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, said VALCO was in a crippled state largely because of the lack of much-needed government support.



“Out of five smelters that VALCO is endowed with, only two are somewhat working and even these two, they have been on duty in donkey years,” Moshake wrote.



According to him, the president can make a huge difference in the life of VALCO if he gets strategic investors to invest in the vital national asset.



As he points out, VALCO’s five smelters or pot lines became componentry of its machinery 50 years ago and in those donkey years, these smelters have not really seen change or upgrade.



“Countries like Qatar are doing well with their version of our VALCO because of conscious investment into these assets,” Moshake underscored.

According to him, “VALCO has serious potential to employ more people but because of the limitation of archaic technology, they only operate below less than half of their capacity.”



The NDC man, who says he is unhappy about VALCO because of the lost employment potential for the people of his Constituency in Tema, also pointed out that the CEO of VALCO, is an experienced man who can make VALCO vibrant again if only he is given the required modern machinery and accessories.



“It is even because of the experience of Mr. Dan Acheampong that VALCO is still in operation. If he were to be someone with little or no experience, VALCO would have collapsed a long time ago,” Moshake added.



He urged President Akufo-Addo to, “use his travels to woo investors for VALCO so that this very important asset of the state will not rot away.”



He added that VALCO as a whole needs a revamp, “but the first place of focus should be modern machines and equipment that can immediately go into duty so that the whole revamp can start from there. That will be the best strategic approach,” Moshake said.