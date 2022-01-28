Akufo-Addo receives Otumfuo commemorative gold coin

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has received the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin and commended His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his peace initiatives.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor, led a delegation from E ON 3 Group - the company that organized the launch of the gold coin and its key partners, to the Jubilee House, the seat of the presidency on Thursday, January 27, 2022, to present the gold coin to the President.



Members of the delegation were Mr. Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta, Executive Chairman of E ON 3 Group; Jesse Agyepong, General Manager, E ON 3 Group; Olumide Olatunji, Managing Director, Access Bank Ghana PLC; Nana Akwasi Awuah, Managing Director, Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC); Hon. Abraham Dwuma Odoom, Country Manager, Gold Coast Refinery, and Mr. Paul Asimenu, Legal Advisor, Gold Coast Refinery.



The gold coin



The Bank of Ghana gave authorization to E ON 3 Group to mint the gold coin to celebrate the Asantehene for his tremendous role in peacebuilding and national development.



The gold coin, which was launched at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on December 12, 2021, is of 24 karats (99.99%) fine gold.

Responding to a statement by Hon Jinapor that the gold was procured, refined, and minted in Ghana, the President said it was refreshing that value has been added to our gold.



He commended the E ON 3 Group for the initiative and also for presenting the gold coin to him saying, " more grease to your elbows ".



Recognition



President Akufo-Addo recognized the major role Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been playing to advance the peace and stability of our country emphasizing that it is appropriate that the Asantehene has been honored at the continental and international levels, and also gold coin has been minted in his honor.



Lands and Natural Resources Minister in full support

Hon. Jinapor said his Ministry is in full support of everything associated with the gold coin.



He said the gold coin ties in with the government's agenda to add value to the country's raw materials.



Worthy celebration



Speaking on behalf of the EON 3 Group, Jesse Agyepong said celebrating Otumfuo is worth it because he has played a key role in driving peace in the country since his enstoolment.



He said over the years, Otumfuo has meditated in many chieftaincy disputes and difficult political transitions especially those of 2012 and 2016. Otumfuo's peace initiatives include leading the Committee of three Eminent Chiefs to resolve the decades-old Dagbon chieftaincy dispute, getting presidential candidates in the 2012 presidential election to sign onto a peace accord, resolving a potentially disastrous crisis between students and authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and resolving a disagreement between the Techimanhene and four chiefs who owe allegiance to the Golden Stool.

Further on the Dagbon issue, he noted that the peace process started from the period of President Kufuor through Presidents Mills and Mahama, and significantly it was in the era of President Akufo-Addo' that peace was finally achieved.



He noted that the invitation extended to the Asantehene to speak at the United Nations gave credence to his recognition as a driver of peace.



Key partners



Access Bank is the official banking partner of the gold coin, Gold Coast Refinery is the official minting company for the gold coin, PMMC is keeping custody of the gold coin, while Coronation Insurance Company is the official insurance company.









