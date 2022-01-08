Akufo-Addo's determination to grow local industry behind benchmark discount reversal - Alfred Thompson

Local manufacturing of face masks

Benchmark discount reversal will help grow local industry - Alfred Thompson

If you buy imported goods you are creating jobs for people outside Ghana, ex-deputy MD of NIB



Benchmark discount reversal will help stabilise Ghana cedi



Former Deputy MD of the National Investment Bank (NIB), Alfred Thompson, has said that the reversal of the discount on the value of imported goods under the benchmark value is due to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s determination to grow the local industry.



He said the removal of the discount will increase local production of the affected goods which will help grow domestic industries.



He added the local production of such goods implies that there will be no need to import them which will also help stabilize the Ghana cedi because demand for foreign currency will reduce.



In an interview on TV3, the former deputy MD (managing director) said: “We are not saying the fact that we have local industries doesn’t mean we won’t import. We are growing rice here but we are still importing rice.”

He said even though local industries could not be able to meet the demand of Ghanaians there is a need to protect them



“You don’t start something and immediately you meet demand locally, you can’t. It is a process and that is why it will take time but you have to start somewhere.



“If you don’t start somewhere, you will not get anywhere and government is keen on making sure that we grow this country locally. People should be empowered to stand on their feet and say, I have been able to start this factory,” he said.



Alfred Thompson who is also a member of the government added that buying imported goods implied that Ghanaians were creating jobs for citizens of other countries.



“When you buy goods from outside you are creating employment for foreigners and it affects your currency. Our policy is to grow, establish local people,” he said