0
Menu
Business

Akufo-Addo's government support for farmers unmatched - Agric Minister

Agric Minister Akoto Dr. Afriyie Owusu Akoto speaking to the media

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: Zoomlion Ghana Limited

The Akufo-Addo government’s support for farmers in the country is unmatched since the inception of the Fourth Republican Constitution, the Minister of Food and Agriculture has underscored.

According to Dr. Afriyie Owusu Akoto, this was evident in the many agricultural-friendly policies including the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) and fertliser subsidy introduced by the Akufo-Addo administration to assist farmers to boost production.

The Minister made the statement while addressing farmers at Kwame Doudoo in the Eastern Region while embarking on a working tour.

“The government was doing everything possible to make farmers feel comfortable,” he said.

He also seized the chance to deny flatly the statement in certain quarters that there was food shortage in the country.

“There is no food shortage in the country following my visit to 5 regions. Rather prices of food have gone up and with even poultry feeds for farmers high in the market,” he clarified.

He reiterated that his Ministry was not a financial institution but a principal which guides farmers to ensure that they produce enough to feed the nation.

He was full of praise for Mohammed Ibrahim, a farmer at Kwame Doudoo who owns the largest palm farm in the region which also includes fish pond and a maize farm.

Earlier, the Minister visited Legacy Square, a company that produces chemicals for seedlings to grow well.

Welcoming the Minister, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Legacy Square, Mr. Amos Azinu, said his outfit has been in operation for about 7 years.

He indicated that hunger was deadlier than a pandemic, thus called on farmers to collaborate with the MoFA to ensure a better Ghana.

Other places Dr. Akoto and his team visited were Pinora, a suburb of Asamankesse, where farmers here produce all kinds of juices, and Sahmen Farms, also in Asamankesse.

He rounded up his tour in the region with a visit to Kodua close to Asamankesse.

Source: Zoomlion Ghana Limited
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day
‘I had and have no sexual relations with Shatta Wale’ - Hajia Bintu
I won’t allow anyone without documents to marry my daughter – Netherlands-based Ghanaian
Eyewitness gives account of how KIA passenger died