Akufo-Addo supports opening of GH¢175 million facility for manufacturing infant formula

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

The government is taking steps and efforts to refocus the investment priorities of the country. This will involve mobilizing resources for the growth of these priority sectors.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced this when he inaugurated a new manufacturing plant for Nestle Ghana. The President said, “the government is determined to transform the economy from being a mere producer and exporter of raw materials to a value added industrialized economy.”



The GH¢175 million State of the Art Plant will manufacture infant cereals for the domestic market as well as export them to other African countries.



It will also increase the over one thousand two hundred current workforces.



President Akufo-Addo believes the investment is an endorsement of the faith Nestle Ghana has in the economy and “a signal that the economy is bouncing back from the ravages of the COVID-19.”

He said the negative impact of COVID-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine has thought the world not be overly dependent on external markets.



Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen encouraged Ghanaians to consume locally manufactured products to boost the economy.



The MD for Nestle Ghana expressed confidence in the Ghanaian economy stressing that the business-friendly environment made it possible for Nestle to thrive even in the midst of COVID-19.