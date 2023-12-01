Akufo-Addo to outdoor Ghana's Electric Vehicle Policy in Dubai

The event is to be held in Dubai

The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, will on Saturday, 2nd December, 2023 join President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to launch Ghana’s new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates at the ongoing Conference of Parties 28 (COP28).

The policy is to create an enabling environment to drive electric vehicle uptake in Ghana.



The National Electric Vehicle Policy is expected to provide market signals and help to decarbonize the transport sector in line with Ghana’s National Energy Transition Plan 2022- 2070 and global commitments on climate change.



The Core Values and Principles of the policy includes the health and Safety in the use of electric vehicles, Equity and Fairness, Circular Economic Principles and Practice, Battery Recycling and Inclusivity.



The policy has some key strategies and implementation framework that will guide the country towards its decarbonization agenda.



The Policy will be implemented in Phase as follows:

a. 2024-2026. This phase will be the Preparatory Phase. The key focus will be on addressing the challenges and barriers to the EV uptake.



b. 2027 – 2035. Ensuring a successful take-off and successful transition to EVs in Ghana. The target is that by the end of this phase, EV penetration rate will be around 35%.



c. 2036 – 2045: During this phase, efforts will be made to ensure that, by the year 2045 no new petrol or diesel vehicles will be sold or imported into Ghana.



The ministry believes that the policy will be a living document that will be updated when the need arises to keep up with the changing dynamism in the industry and other commitments.