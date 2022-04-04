Akufo-Addo to speak on Ghana’s economy, E-Levy on BBC April 4

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to speak on the state of the Ghanaian economy in an interview on the BBC today, April 4, 2022.

The President will among other things speak about the E-Levy which was passed by the majority in Parliament on Tuesday, April 29, 2022, the country’s tourism sector, and the Black Stars’ qualification to the 2022 World Cup.



BBC's Peter Ōkwóchè will host the President for one-on-one interaction broadcast on BBC’s Focus On Africa, BBC News (World), and BBC World Service.



Focus on Africa is broadcast at 1500, 1700, and 1900 GMT Monday to Friday.



Ghana's economy has in recent times been under pressure as fuel prices, the cedi's depreciation, and the rising cost of goods and services have caused great worry and unrest among citizens.



The government however says the passage of the E-Levy and the various expenditure cuts that have been introduced will help mitigate its challenges.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has alluded to the fact that restoring the economy will be "hard and long".