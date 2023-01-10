Akufo-Addo urged to appoint ‘competent’ trade minister like Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyeremanteng is a former Minister of Trade and Industry

The Ghana Union of Traders Association has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint a minister whose calibre is like Alan Kyerematen.

According to GUTA, the former trade minister performed his duties properly, therefore his replacement should be someone of similar character.



In a release dated January 6, 2023, GUTA acknowledged the minister’s role at the Trade Ministry and praised him for his service.



“The Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) is deeply saddened by the news of the sudden resignation of the Trade and Industry Minister, Hon. Alan Kyerematen.



“All those who know him and happen to have come in contact with this affable gentleman will attest to the fact that he is an astute politician, a very humble public servant, versed in his area of duty, coupled with excellent human relations which have endeared him to all who have happened to meet him on matters of trade and industry, especially, those of us in the private sector,” the release said.

The associaiton added that “We can confidently say that he has performed excellently and left an indelible footprint that will ever remain in our memories. So we see him as an asset not only to Ghana but also to the sub-regional and continental blocs, as well as the entire globe.”



Meanwhile, after his resignation, the president has appointed the Finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta as the caretaker of the Trade Ministry in the interim.



